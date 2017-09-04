Risk of severe thunderstorms across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana today with best chance this afternoon south of Interstate-80

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to break out across the Chicago area this Labor day Monday along and ahead of a cold front and an associated upper short-wave disturbance moving south across the Chicago area. Because the front will likely pass through the city around midday to early afternoon, the National Storm Prediction Center has the greatest threat thus afternoon south of Interstate-80 (yellow-shaded Slight Risk on the highlighted map calling for a 15% chance of severe storms with strong winds and large hail within 25 miles of a given location). The remainder of the Chicago area north of Interstate-80 is in a Marginal Risk (green-shaded area depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The greatest risk for severe storms (tan-shaded Enhanced area) will be across northern Indiana this afternoon/evening.

The severe storm threat should end from north to south with the passage of the cold front, which should be well to the south and east of Chicago by this evening. Much colder air will follow the front with unseasonably cool high pressure residing over our area the remainder of the workweek ahead.