Police: Teen shot in the back and killed during argument on the West Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk in front of a home on the 1500 block of S. Drake Ave. around 7:49 p.m. when he got into an argument with a group of males. During the argument, police say someone in the group fired shots, striking the victim in the back.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, according to police, and Area Central detectives are investigating.