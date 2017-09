WILMINGTON, N.C. — Getting arrested was the least of one man’s problems after he ran from the police.

The man, ran into the water after he was pulled over and started swimming away, but a shark was several feet away.

This happened off the coast of North Carolina. Police said they saw illegal contraband in 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury’s car and asked him to pull over.

It didn’t look like the shark bothered him much.

Kingsbury made it to shore before he was arrested on drug charges.