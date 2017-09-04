Lunchbreak: Labor Day grilling

Chef Matt Jost

Weber Grill Restaurant

September 1 – 30

Weber Grill in Chicago 15th Anniversary

539 N. State Street

Chicago

Lemon Parmesan Grilled Corn on the Cob

Ingredients:

For the Lemon butter:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, soft

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 pinch black pepper, fresh ground

For the corn:

4 ears corn, fresh picked if possible

4 Tbs butter, softened

1 slice white bread, cut into 4 pieces

4 Tbs grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbs chives, minced

Directions:

Set the grill for direct, high heat grilling (450-550F). In a small bowl, mix the ingredients for the dill lemon butter together with a fork and set aside. Peel back the husks from the corn, but do not remove them. Tie the husk back with some string, about 3 inches from the end. Trim the extra from the corn. Clean the silk from the corn as best as you can. Rub the softened butter all over the corn, coating the kernels. Arrange the corn on the grill so they are directly above the flame. Close the lid and cook for 2-3 minutes. After 3 minutes, open the lid and turn the corn a 1/4 turn. Close the lid and cook another 2 minutes. Repeat until the corn has been turned 4 – 1/4 turns. It should be lightly charred on all sides. Total grilling about 10 minutes. Carefully remove the corn from the grill. Use the small piece of bread to spread the dill lemon butter all over the corn. Sprinkle with the parmesan, chives and some salt .

Honey Dijon Glazed Chicken Skewers

Ingredients:

10 pieces chicken tenders, about 2 1/2 oz each, cleaned

10 pieces bamboo skewers, 6 inches long, soaked in water 1 hr

Honey Dijon Mustard Glaze

Ingredients:

3/4 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1/4 lb butter, unsalted

1/4 cup honey

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup whole grain mustard

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

Place the butter, sugar and honey into a sauce pot and melt over low flame. Once the butter has melted, whisk together until well combined. Cool down and divide the glaze, and set aside 1/4 of the glaze for later. Place the chicken tenders into a large mixing bowl with the remaining 3/4 of the glaze and toss together. Skewer each chicken tender so 1 1/2” of the skewer is still exposed. This will act as a handle. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over direct, high (450-550F). Grill the chicken skewers over direct high heat for 4 minutes. After 4 minutes, flip the chicken skewers over and baste with the honey Dijon glaze generously. Close the lid and cook another 4 minutes. Check to make sure the chicken is done using a thermometer. It should be 165F in the center. Remove the skewers from the grill and serve with the last 1/4 portion of honey mustard glaze.

Grilled Pound Cake with Rum Roasted Peaches

Ingredients:

8 slices pound cake, sliced 1” thick

3 Tbs butter, soft

3 ripe peaches, peeled and sliced into 1/2” thick wedges

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark rum

1 tsp vanilla extract

Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Toss the sliced peaches with the sugar, rum and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes. Set the grill for direct, medium heat grilling, and set the iron skillet in the center. Rub one side of each slice of pound cake with the soft butter, set aside. Combine the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla into a mixing bowl and whisk until soft peaks form, set aside. Pour the marinated sliced peaches into the skillet to roast for 5 minutes and close the lid. The last two minutes, grill the pound cake over direct, medium heat for 2 minutes. Set 2 slices of pound cake on each plate and spoon the roasted peaches on top. Top with the vanilla whipped cream.