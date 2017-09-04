Lil Wayne hospitalized in Chicago for seizures

CHICAGO – Rapper Lil Wayne was hospitalized Sunday for his ongoing battle with epilepsy, TMZ reports.

He was hospitalized in Chicago after he was found unconscious in his room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue, according to TMZ.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he reportedly had another seizure.

He has long suffered from the neurological disorder. He has been hospitalized because of this condition several times over the last few years.

It’s not clear what Wayne’s condition is now or when he’ll be discharged.

He canceled his show in Vegas that was scheduled for Sunday.