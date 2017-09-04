James Shields injured by line drive as Sox lose to Cleveland 5-3

CHICAGO —James Shields (2-6) kept the White Sox in the game against the Cleveland Indians before taking a line drive by Francisco Mejia off the knee in the top of the seventh, and the Indians went on to beat the White Sox 5-3 on Monday for their 12th straight victory.

Shields limped off the field after his injury, and is considered day-to-day.

The Indians’ Trevor Bauer (15-8) gave up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 6 1/3 innings as the Indians allowed more than two runs for just the third time in the winning streak.

Jose Ramirez hit his third home run in two games and 23rd of the season, and Carlos Santana added his 22nd to power the Indians’ offense.

The veteran right-hander allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, extending his streak to 11 starts without a win.

The 21-year-old Mejia, a top catching prospect, had a run-scoring single in the fourth for his first hit and RBI in his first career start for the Indians.