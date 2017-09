PITTSBURGH – The Cubs have had a rash of injuries over the last few weeks, but this one could really hurt.

Jake Arrieta, who racked up a 4-1 record with a 1.21 ERA in August, left Monday’s game against the Pirates in noticeable pain.

He grabbed at the back of his right leg a few times after landing awkwardly on a pitch to Josh Bell in the third inning.

Here is the Jake Arrieta injury pic.twitter.com/yHbKTy3kmK — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) September 4, 2017

Jake Arrieta leaves today's game in the 3rd inning with an apparent right leg injury. We'll update as information becomes available. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2017

With the Cub training staff beside him on the mound, Arrieta attempted a practice pitch to test his leg, but it ended with the same result.