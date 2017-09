Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than a dozen volunteers from a Chicago church are heading to Texas to lend a hand.

The group from New Life Covenant Church left early Monday morning for Rockport, Texas, where 30,000 families lost their homes.

Among the volunteers are carpenters, an auto mechanic and someone who's skilled at cleaning up debris.

New Life’s pastor was in contact with a pastor at a Texas church who said they were in need of help.

The group will spend about a week in Rockport.