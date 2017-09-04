Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Pittsburgh

* The Cubs hold a slim 8-7 edge over the Pirates in head-to-head matchups this season, despite outscoring them by 26 runs (87-61). Chicago’s eight wins include a 14-3 victory in April and a 17-3 win last Wednesday.

* The Cubs had a six-game winning streak snapped with Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Braves. Their 32-16 (.667) record since the All-Star break is the third best in the majors.

* The Pirates have scored five or fewer runs in each of their last 13 games, averaging 3.1 runs over that span with a .208 batting average while going 5-8.

* Jordy Mercer hit his 13th home run of the season Sunday, establishing a new career high (12 in 2014). Mercer’s 52 RBI are seven shy of his career high of 59 set last season.

* Led by Anthony Rizzo’s 31 home runs, the Cubs have six players with at least 20 home runs for the first time in franchise history. The Orioles are the only other team with six such players this season.

* Since joining the Cubs in 2013, Jake Arrieta is 33-12 (.733) with a 2.41 ERA and .180 opponent batting average after the All-Star break. That includes a 6-1 record and 1.59 ERA in nine starts after the break this year.