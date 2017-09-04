× CPS graduation rate at record high, officials say

CHICAGO — The graduation rate among CPS high school students continues to rise.

According to new data, nearly 78 percent of all CPS students who started ninth grade in 2012 graduated within five years.

Officials attribute the increase to the uptick in the number of African American males graduating from high school.

That number is up by five percentage points.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to be at South Shore International College Prep Monday afternoon to discuss the achievement.