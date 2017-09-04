Adoptable pets flown to Illinois from Houston on ‘Wings of Rescue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN -- A plane carrying 180 dogs and cats from Houston landed in Waukegan Monday, and the animals will soon be looking for new homes in the Chicago area.

They were met by volunteers with a variety of local shelters and rescue groups, including the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society, PAWS Chicago, Magnificent Mutts, Pet Refuge in South Bend, IN and the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

The animals were loaded into vans, and will be examined by veterinarians at the rescue organizations before they're evaluated for adoption. The Humane Society of the United States and GreaterGood.org organized flights out of Houston for pets looking for new homes. The animals were unclaimed in Houston shelters before Hurricane Harvey hit, and are moving on to make room for pets who were displaced during the storm, possibly giving them a chance to be reunited with their owners.

"We waived adoption fees on cats on saturday and sunday to make room for cats we're expecting we recruited so many fosters and for adoptions so we're very excited to have this room for these animals," said Collette Bradley, Anti-Cruelty Society.

If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, you can keep your eye on Anti-Cruelty of Chicago's website; they will be posting pictures of them in the next few days with a watermark of the state of Texas logo over their photos. Cats are $60 dollars, adult dogs $150 and puppies $250.