A little team bonding for the early crew

The morning team visited the WMS Boathouse at Clark Park (3400 N Rockwell, Chicago) which is across the street from Kerry Wood Cubs Field. There are four boathouses in Chicago, where you can learn to row thanks to the Chicago Park District and the Chicago Rowing Foundation. Classes are offered for adults, middle school students, high school students, and adaptive rowing for those on the autism spectrum. Clark Park also has several upcoming events, including a Twighlight Canoe ride on September 10th at 5:30 p.m. and a Rowtober Fest on October 14th at 9 a.m. MORE INFORMATION:

Chicago Park District: www.chicagoparkdistrict.com

Chicago Rowing Foundation: http://www.rowchicago.com/learntorow