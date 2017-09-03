Two injured in rollover crash, van hit bus shelter

CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after flipping their van in a crash.

This happened in the 2300 block of W. Madison St. on the near westside.

A conversion van was speeding when another car turned in front of it.

The driver of the van swerved to avoid the car and hit a CTA bus shelter near the intersection of W. Madison St. and N. Oakley Blvd.

The van’s driver was taken to Cook County Hospital in serious condition.

There were two other people in the van. One passenger went to the hospital for stitches. The other passenger denied medical attention.

The driver of the other car was not hit and continued driving.