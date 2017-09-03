Sunday Brunch: Summer Risotto

The chef from Angelo's Wine Bar in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood shared a risotto recipe.
Summer Risotto (serves 2-3)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ teaspoon sofrito
- 1 teaspoon garlic (minced)
- ½ oz. tomato confit
- 3 oz. white wine
- ½ cup Arborio rice
- 1 ½ cup vegetable stock (plus 3-6 oz. for sautéing)
- 1 oz. charred Vidaila onion (chopped)
- 2 oz. English pea (can substitute fresh or frozen peas instead)
- 2 oz. charred corn (can substitute fresh or frozen corn as long as it’s off the cob)
- 2 oz. grated parmesan cheese
- 2 oz. butter
- 2 teaspoon ramp pesto (can substitute regular store bought pesto)
- 2 teaspoon Evoo (can substitute any oil with a high smoke point)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° and while it’s warming up, put the Arborio rice and 1 ½ cup vegetable stock into a Dutch oven and cover. When the oven is ready, put the Dutch oven inside and cook for 45 minutes until most of the stock has been absorbed (can be done the day before and refrigerated).
- Add the Evoo to a large skillet and sauté the sofrito, minced garlic and the tomato confit until the garlic gets some color.
- Deglaze the pan with the white wine and add the cooked risotto and 3 to 6 more ounces of the vegetable stock depending on how much liquid evaporated. Stir thoroughly.
- Add in the onion, peas, corn, butter, grated parmesan cheese and ramp pesto. Incorporate well.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.