Mandatory evacuation in effect in West Houston

HOUSTON, Tex. –A mandatory evacuation is in effect in parts of West Houston.

The order affects about 300 people who’ve stayed in parts of the city that remain underwater after Hurricane Harvey.

The utility company is cutting power to those homes this morning as well.

Meanwhile, President Trump got a look at the damage yesterday, as he returned to Texas. He’s asking Congress for a $7.9 billion down payment for relief and recovery.

At least 50 people died in the storm.