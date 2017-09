× Man dies after falling into the Chicago River

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he fell into the Chicago River early this morning.

The man was under the Cermak bridge in the 2200 block of S. Canal St. when he fell in around 1:20 a.m.

Divers on the Chicago Fire Department Scuba Team pulled him out of the water in critical condition.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.