Harvey made three landfalls?

Dear Tom,

I say Harvey made landfall twice. Why do many news articles say it was three times?

— Andy Porento

Dear Andy,

A check with the National Hurricane Center reveals the official count on Harvey’s landfalls is three. The first landfall was as a Category 4 storm (130 mph winds) on the Texas Gulf Coast northeast of Corpus Christi around 10 p.m. on Aug. 25. The second documented landfall was at Category 3 strength (125 mph) on the northeast coast of Copano Bay about 1 a.m. on Aug. 26 (this could account for the differing landfall totals). Harvey’s third landfall was as a tropical storm (45 mph) near Cameron, La., around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30.

At Category 4 intensity, Harvey was the strongest hurricane to make U.S. landfall since Charley hit southwest Florida in August 2004, and the strongest to hit Texas since Carla in September 1961.