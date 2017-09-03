Dozens of pets left homeless by Harvey arrive in Chicago – and need new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dozens of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens left homeless in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey arrived in Chicago today - and now they're all looking for new homes.

The animals were rescued by volunteers from PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill shelter, and driven back to Chicago.

"You see the news stories, you see the images, and you feel helpless. You don't know where to donate, you don't know where to get involved. We got a call they were putting a team together, and I responded in 15 minutes," PAWS volunteer Mark Lukas said.

Lukas is one of several Chicagoans who boarded a PAWS caravan to Houston this week to do what they can about pets that had been homeless prior to the storm or lost their homes last weekend.

"There were dogs lining up to be taken with us. We ended up taking 34 dogs and nine cats - so a lot," said PAWS volunteer Megan Craig.

The decision for many Texans to give up their pet wasn't one that's made lightly.

"You could see people who were pensive and were upset about giving up a precious loved one suddenly realizing my animal is probably going to be in a better place than I am for the next few months or maybe years. They started to smile, and then they started to pass along personal information about the animal 'can you pass this on to the adopter?' It was really beautiful." (Mark again)

Some have heartworm. Some have ringworm. They were quarantined by vehicle en route to Illinois.

"We are looking for medical fosters- people who can foster the medical animals if they don't have a pet or children at home would be ideal," said PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas.

When they arrived, they pets were brought in PAWS Chicago medical center for vaccinations and other care. Many will be ready to make a new home here soon.

"Our adoption center is filled, so the more we can get them adopted- we can get them through. But, a lot of these are medical cases that we are going to have to get healthy first," Fasseas said.

Learn more on the PAWS Chicago website