5,800-acre wildfire is largest in Los Angeles history

LOS ANGELES — The La Tuna wildfire is now the largest wildfire by acreage in Los Angeles history.

The fire grew to 5,800 acres in the Verdugo Mountains, just north of Los Angeles, on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported but at least three homes have been destroyed and a major highway shutdown.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department ordered more than 700 evacuations in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

The fire could grow even larger today if hot, dry and windy weather conditions continue.

It is only 10% contained.