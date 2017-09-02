Woman sexually assaulted, beaten, robbed in Lawndale

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man they said beat, robbed, and sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking around the 1500 block of South Drake Street at 6 a.m. Saturday when a man approached her and began talking to her.

Police said the man grabbed her and pulled her into a basement apartment on the block. The man then beat her and sexually assaulted her, police said. He then robbed her and left.

Police describe the offender as an African-American male with a dark complexion, 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short black hair. He also had a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.