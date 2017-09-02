Willie Wilson donating $100K to Houston victims

CHICAGO — On Saturday, Chicago businessman, Willie Wilson, announced he was donating $100,000 to victims in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“I am hearing that the flood victims need money to buy things they need. We will give the money to them in their hands,” Wilson said in a press release.

Wilson is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at the Chicago Baptist Institute where he will detail his plans.

Wilson has previously used his own money to bail out people from jail.