CHICAGO — A swim ban remains in place for a string of North Side beaches from Howard Street to Loyola.

The Chicago Park District website is warning people to stay out of the water due to “hazardous surf.”

Additionally, there is a swim advisory for “rough surf” at other North Side beaches down to Oak Street.

That list is changing throughout the Labor Day weekend.

For the latest update, check the park district’s website.