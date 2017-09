× Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Tennis legend Serena Williams is a new mom.

Williams and her fiancée, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their little girl at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida yesterday.

Her sister, Venus Williams, confirmed the birth during an interview at the U.S. Open.

This is Serena’s first child.

She plans to return to the sport for the Australian Open in January.