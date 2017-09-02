Residents return to assess Harvey’s damage

HOUSTON, Tex. — After more than 50 inches of rain was dumped on the are, Houston’s mayor announced plans to open two reservoirs to preserve the safety of the downtown.

But that will keep 20,000 homes flooded for the next two weeks.

In suburban Houston, rescuers are floating down rivers that once were streets, looking for people still stranded. And while they’re thankful to be alive, there’s a lot of frustration.

Those who made it safely out are anxious to get back in and see what’s left of their homes.

More than 72,000 people were rescued from the dangerous floodwaters.

The massive storm damaged nearly 87,000 homes, destroying more than 9,000 of them.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state may need $125 billion in aid to recover.