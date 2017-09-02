Four people shot, one dead in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Chicago, Il – – Four people were shot sitting in front of a house, during what may have been a birthday celebration.

The group included two men and two women, all in their twenties.

A 26-year-old in the group was shot in the chest and stomach, he died at Christ Hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:20 this morning at 84th and Hermitage, in the City’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police say a White Sedan parked in the back of the house, and three people got out, walked to the front where the victims were sitting and started shooting.

A young child was taken from the scene by officers.

Crisis responder and community activist Andrew Holmes says that child belonged to one of the women who was shot.

“We’re looking at surveillance video of them running northbound from here so that’ where we are right now on this so we can develop and identify the perpetrators that ran and then turn that information over to the Chicago Police Department,” said Holmes.

Police say all four of the shooting victims are documented gang members.