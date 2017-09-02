Family hosts basketball tournament to honor son killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's not easy to celebrate a life cut short by senseless violence, but one family hopes to spread peace while honoring a young man's memory with a basketball tournament.

“This came about to keep Jeremy's legacy alive because Jeremy was an awesome kid,” Tracey Scullark, Jeremy Scullark’s mother, said.

Jeremy’s mother said he would have loved the basketball tournament.

Friday would have been his 29th birthday, but in April, the young entrepreneur was shot and killed in a robbery on the Chinatown feeder ramp.

“He was the most caring person anyone could have met. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him,” Chrysten Rudy, Jeremy’s friend, said.

Police caught the suspect, and on Saturday, not far from where the shooting happened, the Jeremy Scullark Foundation hosted its inaugural back-to-school basketball tournament, hosted by his family and friends at Ping Tom Memorial Park.

“It’s just great we were able to get this together and do something for the kids,” Jenesis Scullark, Jeremy’s sister, said.

“It’s going to be bigger and better every year,” Zhazha Casanova, Jeremy’s friend, said.

They're working to bring together children from different backgrounds and exposing them to different parts of the city

“That’s our vision, to bring them out of the community so they can see something better and be something better,” Jeremy’s mother said.