CHICAGO – The Cubs are getting their ace back.

Jon Lester is off the disabled list and back on the mound for the first time since August 17th, when he injured his left lat.

Lester did not need a rehab outing during his first DL stint since 2011.

Cubs skipper Joe Maddon says there will be no real limits as far as a pitch count goes and that he’ll “play it by ear.”

So far this season, Lester is 8-7 with a 4.37 ERA and 155 strikeouts.