CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson discharged from hospital

CHICAGO – Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, hospital officials said.

Chicago’s top cop was discharged from Rush University Medical Center at 4:30 p.m., three days after he got a kidney transplant.

The hospital said the surgery went well for both him and his son—the kidney donor.

Johnson’s kidney function is excellent and he is in good condition, according to the hospital.

Johnson underwent surgery Wednesday morning. Johnson arrived at Rush University Medical Center at 6 a.m. for the operation.

Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Johnson is expected to be back working at police headquarters within three to five weeks.