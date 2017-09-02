Charges filed in shooting death of teenage boy playing basketball

CHICAGO — A man is charged with last month’s fatal shooting of a teenage boy on a south side basketball court.

Multiple witnesses told police that Tororicius Berry shot and killed 16-year-old Kejuan Thomas at Bradley Park near 97th Street and Yates Boulevard on the afternoon of August 16.

Kejuan was playing basketball when he was shot.

Police said two people drove up in a car, in which Berry jumped out of and shot Kejuan in the head.

Kejuan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry is being held without bond on a charge of first degree murder.