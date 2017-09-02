For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Chance of showers, warmer temps coming
-
Slight chance of showers, cooler temps after weekend
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Windy, showers and t-storms possible
-
Humid Sunday, temps in 70s
-
Temps drop as weekend gets closer
-
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
Skies clearing, temps in 80s starting Tuesday
-
Cooler temps over weekend, cloudy skies
-
Weekend forecast: cloudy skies, cooler temps
-
Light rain possible Sunday evening, temps in 70s
-
-
Summer-like weather, sunny skies
-
‘Gorgeous,’ sunny weekend on the way
-
Warm, sunny skies but chance of evening showers