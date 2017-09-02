Bears announce 53-man roster, Pernell McPhee rejoins team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The axe fell at Halas Hall Saturday as the Bears whittled down the active roster to 53 men.

Some surprising moves were made, including taking Pernell McPhee off the physically unable to perform list.

According to the team, McPhee passed his physical, something he failed to do at the start of training camp.

It will be interesting to see if his knee is healthy enough to give it a go for the Bears season opener on September 10th.

Here is a look at the rest of the Bears final cuts.

The Chicago Bears terminate the following players:

Johnthan Banks DB Mississippi State

Taylor Boggs OL Humboldt State

Victor Cruz WR Massachusetts

Jaye Howard, Jr. DL Florida

John Jenkins DL Georgia

Kelvin Sheppard LB Louisiana State

Dan Skuta LB Grand Valley State

B.W. Webb DB William & Mary

C.J. Wilson DL East Carolina

The Chicago Bears waive the following players:

Roberto Aguayo K Florida State

Jonathan Anderson LB Texas Christian

Daniel Braverman WR Western Michigan

Rashaad Coward DL Old Dominion

Titus Davis WR Central Michigan

Tanner Gentry WR Wyoming

Brandon Greene OL Alabama

DeAndre Houston-Carson DB William & Mary

Alton Howard WR Tennessee

Isaiah Irving LB San Jose State

Harold Jones-Quartey DB Findlay

Dieugot Joseph OL Florida International

Mitchell Kirsch OL James Madison

Will Poehls OL Montana

MyCole Pruitt TE Southern Illinois

Rashaad Reynolds DB Oregon State

Cyril Richardson OL Baylor

Josh Rounds RB Tulane

Freddie Stevenson FB Florida State

John Timu LB Washington

The Chicago Bears waive the following injured player:

Connor Shaw QB South Carolina

The Chicago Bears place the following players on Reserve/Injured:

Ka’Deem Carey RB Arizona

Lamarr Houston LB Texas

Cameron Meredith WR Illinois State

Jordan Morgan OL Kutztown

Chris Prosinski DB Wyoming

The following Chicago Bears player passed his physical:

Pernell McPhee LB Mississippi State