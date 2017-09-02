Bears announce 53-man roster, Pernell McPhee rejoins team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The axe fell at Halas Hall Saturday as the Bears whittled down the active roster to 53 men.
Some surprising moves were made, including taking Pernell McPhee off the physically unable to perform list.
According to the team, McPhee passed his physical, something he failed to do at the start of training camp.
It will be interesting to see if his knee is healthy enough to give it a go for the Bears season opener on September 10th.
Here is a look at the rest of the Bears final cuts.
The Chicago Bears terminate the following players:
Johnthan Banks DB Mississippi State
Taylor Boggs OL Humboldt State
Victor Cruz WR Massachusetts
Jaye Howard, Jr. DL Florida
John Jenkins DL Georgia
Kelvin Sheppard LB Louisiana State
Dan Skuta LB Grand Valley State
B.W. Webb DB William & Mary
C.J. Wilson DL East Carolina
The Chicago Bears waive the following players:
Roberto Aguayo K Florida State
Jonathan Anderson LB Texas Christian
Daniel Braverman WR Western Michigan
Rashaad Coward DL Old Dominion
Titus Davis WR Central Michigan
Tanner Gentry WR Wyoming
Brandon Greene OL Alabama
DeAndre Houston-Carson DB William & Mary
Alton Howard WR Tennessee
Isaiah Irving LB San Jose State
Harold Jones-Quartey DB Findlay
Dieugot Joseph OL Florida International
Mitchell Kirsch OL James Madison
Will Poehls OL Montana
MyCole Pruitt TE Southern Illinois
Rashaad Reynolds DB Oregon State
Cyril Richardson OL Baylor
Josh Rounds RB Tulane
Freddie Stevenson FB Florida State
John Timu LB Washington
The Chicago Bears waive the following injured player:
Connor Shaw QB South Carolina
The Chicago Bears place the following players on Reserve/Injured:
Ka’Deem Carey RB Arizona
Lamarr Houston LB Texas
Cameron Meredith WR Illinois State
Jordan Morgan OL Kutztown
Chris Prosinski DB Wyoming
The following Chicago Bears player passed his physical:
Pernell McPhee LB Mississippi State