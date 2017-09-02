How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Bears announce 53-man roster, Pernell McPhee rejoins team

Posted 6:17 PM, September 2, 2017

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The axe fell at Halas Hall Saturday as the Bears whittled down the active roster to 53 men.

Some surprising moves were made, including taking Pernell McPhee off the physically unable to perform list.

According to the team, McPhee passed his physical, something he failed to do at the start of training camp.

It will be interesting to see if his knee is healthy enough to give it a go for the Bears season opener on September 10th.

Here is a look at the rest of the Bears final cuts.

The Chicago Bears terminate the following players:

Johnthan Banks                               DB          Mississippi State

Taylor Boggs                                       OL           Humboldt State

Victor Cruz                                         WR         Massachusetts

Jaye Howard, Jr.                               DL           Florida

John Jenkins                                       DL           Georgia

Kelvin Sheppard                               LB           Louisiana State

Dan Skuta                                             LB           Grand Valley State

B.W. Webb                                           DB          William & Mary

C.J. Wilson                                           DL           East Carolina

The Chicago Bears waive the following players:

Roberto Aguayo                                K             Florida State

Jonathan Anderson                         LB           Texas Christian

Daniel Braverman                            WR         Western Michigan

Rashaad Coward                               DL           Old Dominion

Titus Davis                                           WR         Central Michigan

Tanner Gentry                                    WR         Wyoming

Brandon Greene                                OL          Alabama

DeAndre Houston-Carson          DB          William & Mary

Alton Howard                                     WR         Tennessee

Isaiah Irving                                          LB           San Jose State

Harold Jones-Quartey                  DB          Findlay

Dieugot Joseph                                  OL          Florida International

Mitchell Kirsch                                   OL         James Madison

Will Poehls                                            OL         Montana

MyCole Pruitt                                     TE          Southern Illinois

Rashaad Reynolds                            DB        Oregon State

Cyril Richardson                                OL          Baylor

Josh Rounds                                         RB          Tulane

Freddie Stevenson                           FB           Florida State

John Timu                                             LB          Washington

The Chicago Bears waive the following injured player:

Connor Shaw                                     QB          South Carolina

The Chicago Bears place the following players on Reserve/Injured:

Ka’Deem Carey                               RB          Arizona

Lamarr Houston                             LB           Texas

Cameron Meredith                       WR         Illinois State

Jordan Morgan                               OL           Kutztown

Chris Prosinski                               DB          Wyoming

The following Chicago Bears player passed his physical:

Pernell McPhee                              LB           Mississippi State