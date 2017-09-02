4-year-old battling leukemia throws first pitch at White Sox game

CHICAGO – Elliot McGann, 4, threw the first pitch at the White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game Friday night in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 4-year-old is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia.

Elliot not only threw the first pitch but decorated shortstop Tim Anderson’s spikes. The 4-year-old was decked out in a custom jersey and even got an autographed baseball.

Friday was Childhood Cancer Awareness Day at all ballparks. This was the second year the teams dedicated a day for childhood cancer awareness.