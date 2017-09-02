2 dead, 11 wounded in Labor Day weekend violence

CHICAGO – The holiday weekend got a violent start in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 13 people were shot, two fatally from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

Most of the shootings, including the first homicide, happened between 11:20 p.m. Friday to 2:40 a.m. Saturday, the Tribune said.

A 26-year-old in the group was shot in the chest and stomach in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He died at Christ Hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning at 84th and Hermitage.

In the second homicide, a man was found lying in the South Austin around 5 a.m. He had been shot in the head, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nearly all of the shootings were in the city’s South and West sides.

The Chicago Tribune said in 2016, at least 13 people were killed and another 65 were wounded over the Labor Day weekend.