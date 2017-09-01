Woman wanted for credit card fraud spent over $7K on designer clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINNETKA, Ill. - Police in Winnetka are looking for a woman caught on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card number to purchase more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from a designer women's clothing store two weeks ago.

The suspect, seen wearing a black tank top in the video, told the sales clerk that the credit card was demagnetized and preceded to enter the credit card number manually.

But shortly after the transaction was approved, a North Shore resident contacted the store questioning the transaction when it appeared on his credit card statement and told store officials that he was in possession of his American Express card and never made the $7,379 purchase.

Local authorities also said the offender used stolen personal information and a Colorado driver's license to fill out a customer contact card at the store.

The Winnetka Police Department is asking for individuals to contact them immediately if you are able to identify the suspect in the surveillance video.