White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Tampa Bay

* The Rays hit four home runs in their last game against the White Sox to clinch the first series (2-1) between the two teams this season. Tampa Bay has an 8-5-2 (.600) series record against Chicago in the current decade.

* The Rays’ pitching unit has a 3.74 ERA since the All-Star break, which ranks sixth in MLB (only team in the top seven that doesn’t currently hold a playoff spot). Tampa Bay is batting .226 since the break, which is the worst in MLB.

* Blake Snell needed 37 starts to reach 100 walks for his career, which is tied for the fifth fewest by a Rays starting pitcher all-time (considers walks in starts only; Victor Zambrano’s 29 starts is the fewest). Snell has walked at least one batter in all but one start in his career.

* Reynaldo Lopez has allowed three home runs in two starts this season, all of them to left-handed batters. Lefties are batting .286 (.714 SLG) against Lopez this season while righties are batting .167 (.167 SLG).

* Since coming back from the DL (August 18), Kevin Kiermaier is batting .340 (17/50) and has had at least two hits in six games. Similarly in his career against the White Sox, Kiermaier is batting .340 (18/53) and has had six multi-hit games.

* Avisail Garcia is batting .423 since Melky Cabrera was traded to the Royals (July 30), which is the best in MLB during that span (minimum 50 plate appearances). Garcia has gone 5-for-26 (.192) over his last 2 seasons versus the Rays.