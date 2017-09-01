× Trump aide Keith Schiller intends to leave White House, sources say

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump’s longtime aide Keith Schiller has told people he intends to leave the White House, three sources tell CNN.

Schiller is the director of Oval Office Operations.

Before that, he worked within the Trump Organization as a bodyguard and head of security for nearly two decades.

CNN reports that schiller’s reason for leaving is financial.

He makes $165,000 a year. But reportedly made nearly $300,000 a year at the Trump Organization.

Schiller’s role in the White House was significant in recent months.

In May, Schiller personally delivered the letter to the FBI headquarters announcing the firing of James Comey.