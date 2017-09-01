The Nelson Street Revival Band slayed the WGN Morning News

For example, Peaches Staten is an acclaimed headliner on the International Blues scene, Anne Harris plays fiddle around the world with Otis Taylor Band, Cathy Richardson is a GRAMMY nominated solo artist and the lead singer for rock legends Jefferson Starship, Dave Herrero is a globe trotting solo artist and session player, drummer Tony Dale's credits are too numerous to mention and Marvin Little plays bass with luminaries like Billy Branch and John Scofield. And then there's Jon Wade who fell into their laps as a regular at Will's, and as it turns out, is a slamming keyboardist who has toured with Voo Davis among others.
It was a decidedly loose gig with no real agenda except to have some fun and play for Ellen's neighbors. With many of the musicians in international touring bands, doing much more than that seemed unlikely. But, as they say, timing is everything, and so fun it was that when it was suggested that they move this band off the street and onto the scene, no matter how daunting of a task that may prove to be, nobody said no. In fact, they all replied, "I'm IN!" Or something to that effect.
And so, Nelson Street Revival was born. No demo, no band photo, no video... the first and most obvious thing to do is start booking gigs, right? With that in mind, our debut show at Frankie's Blue Room on December 17, 2015 was recorded and filmed for promotional purposes.
Nelson Street Revival is a new Chicago Roots, Blues and Soul jamband supergroup with an insane pedigree. Expect a high energy, booty shaking, earth rattling, soul moving experience as these music veterans interpret standards, re-imagine classic rock and modern pop songs, draw from their deep well of original songs as solo artists, and go off on some sick jams.