CHICAGO — If your Labor Day weekend plans include going to the beach, beware.

Strong waves in Lake Michigan have prompted officials to ban swimming at 22 area beaches, and issue advisories at four more.

The coast guard is also advising people to stay off rocks, jetties and piers, as high surf can sweep you out into the lake.

You can check on the status of swim bans and advisories, by visiting cpdbeaches.com.