Suburban residents donating supplies to Harvey victims

WILLOW CREEK, Ill. – Diapers, toys, underwear, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, they’re all being donated to Hurricane Harvey victims and being dropped off at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington until 8 p.m. Friday night.

“I'm from Texas so it hits home. it's hard to imagine I can't imagine what they're going through,” Carmen Coronado, Rolling Meadows resident, said.

In partnership with World Vision, Willow Creek is kicking off a weekend donation drive, hoping to fill three semi-trucks with basic necessities for families with small children.

“We decided to give a little blessing so small toys that can be given to the kids who have had a really difficult few weeks,” Josie Michalak, Willow Creek Director of Compassion, said.

In Park Ridge, residents are also collecting donations.

The owner of Affresco Restaurant organized a donation drive this week and has already filled two semi-trucks full of items in coordination with the Rainbow Push Coalition that will be shipped to Houston on Monday.

“I wouldn't even know what to do in their shoes. I had an inch of water in my basement once and I freaked out I can't even imagine what they're going through right now, Sergio Lazzara, the owner, said.

Even these basic items are going to go a long way.

“We've been so divided in this country and Mother Nature just brought us together and it gives you hope in humanity again. I love that it fills my heart with joy,” Coronado said.

Willow Creek also donated $100,000 to help with flood relief.

They will be accepting drop offs Saturday between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those items they are in need of are disposable diapers, children’s socks and underwear, toiletries and small new toys.