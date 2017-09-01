Starbucks live streaming return of Pumpkin Spice Latte

CHICAGO – Starbucks is announcing the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes on Friday via Facebook Live.

Thousands were watching the live stream that features a pumpkin “hatching” in a nest.

In the past, Starbucks has simply announced the date, letting customers know when they’ll be able to satisfy those pumpkin spice latte cravings, but they decided to change it up this year.

According to Business Insider, Starbucks officials said the official launch of the seasonal drink will be the same day for everyone.

They went on to say that the live stream will have clues about when the launch will be.

Business Inside said customers were confused on Friday about whether or not they could order the drink.