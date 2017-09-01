Report: Bears releasing wide receiver Victor Cruz

CHICAGO – Doesn’t look like there will be much salsa dancing at Soldier Field this year.

According to multiple reports, the Bears are cutting ties with Victor Cruz.

BREAKING: The #Bears are releasing former @Giants WR Victor Cruz, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 1, 2017

Slot receiver competition wasn't ever really close because of Kendall Wright's ability & production, making this move mostly a formality. https://t.co/dlVFNVgpcb — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) September 1, 2017

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver joined the Bears on a one-year deal in May.

Cruz played the previous six seasons in New York. His most productive year with the Giants was in 2011, when he caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kendall Wright appears to have beat him out for a roster spot, taking his place as the Bears slot receiver.