Midday Fix: Matcha drinks

Tommy Zarlengo

Goddess and The Baker

33 S. Wabash Avenue

225 N. Lasalle

600 E. Grand Avenue

goddessandthebaker.com

Almond Honey Iced Matcha Latte

Ingredients:

.5 oz Japanese black honey sugar syrup

almond milk

matcha power mixed with hot water

Pour Japanese black honey sugar syrup in glass filled with ice, then pour in almond milk, then drizzle in the matcha powder/hot water mixture, then drizzle a bit more syrup on top and stir with a spoon.

Espresso Matcha Float

Ingredients:

2 oz of matcha gelato

4 shots of espresso

1 oz sweetened condensed milk

whipped cream

sweet matcha powder

white chocolate shavings

Directions:

Add one 2 oz scoop of matcha gelato to an 8 oz mason jar. Add 4 shots of espresso to the jar (you can substitute very strong coffee if espresso isn’t available). Pour 1 oz of condensed milk into the mason jar. Stir very gently to mix espresso with condensed milk without breaking the gelato. Top the float with whipped cream, sweet matcha powder and white chocolate shavings. Serve with an iced teaspoon.

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

Ingredients:

1.5 oz strawberry puree

1 scoop of matcha powder

3 oz of milk (your choice of percentage)

strawberry for garnish

Directions:

Add the strawberry puree to a large glass for mixing. Add 1 scoop matcha powder to the glass. Add 4 oz of hot filtered water to the glass. Whisk to mix thoroughly Add 1 oz strawberry puree to a 16oz beer glass. Fill the beer glass with ice. Add 3 oz milk to the glass. Pour the matcha-strawberry mixture into the beer glass. Garnish with a strawberry and serve with an iced teaspoon and a straw.

Strawberry Puree

Ingredients:

1/2 pint fresh strawberries

Directions:

Wash, dry and stem berries. Place in food processor or blender. Process until liquid with pulp. If desired or needed, sweeten with sugar or honey, to taste.