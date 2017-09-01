Midday Fix: Matcha drinks

Tommy Zarlengo
Goddess and The Baker
33 S. Wabash Avenue
225 N. Lasalle
600 E. Grand Avenue
goddessandthebaker.com
Almond Honey Iced Matcha Latte
Ingredients:
.5 oz Japanese black honey sugar syrup
almond milk
matcha power mixed with hot water
Pour Japanese black honey sugar syrup in glass filled with ice, then pour in almond milk, then drizzle in the matcha powder/hot water mixture, then drizzle a bit more syrup on top and stir with a spoon.
Espresso Matcha Float
Ingredients:
2 oz of matcha gelato
4 shots of espresso
1 oz sweetened condensed milk
whipped cream
sweet matcha powder
white chocolate shavings
Directions:
Add one 2 oz scoop of matcha gelato to an 8 oz mason jar. Add 4 shots of espresso to the jar (you can substitute very strong coffee if espresso isn’t available). Pour 1 oz of condensed milk into the mason jar. Stir very gently to mix espresso with condensed milk without breaking the gelato. Top the float with whipped cream, sweet matcha powder and white chocolate shavings. Serve with an iced teaspoon.
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Ingredients:
1.5 oz strawberry puree
1 scoop of matcha powder
3 oz of milk (your choice of percentage)
strawberry for garnish
Directions:
Add the strawberry puree to a large glass for mixing. Add 1 scoop matcha powder to the glass. Add 4 oz of hot filtered water to the glass. Whisk to mix thoroughly Add 1 oz strawberry puree to a 16oz beer glass. Fill the beer glass with ice. Add 3 oz milk to the glass. Pour the matcha-strawberry mixture into the beer glass. Garnish with a strawberry and serve with an iced teaspoon and a straw.
Strawberry Puree
Ingredients:
1/2 pint fresh strawberries
Directions:
Wash, dry and stem berries. Place in food processor or blender. Process until liquid with pulp. If desired or needed, sweeten with sugar or honey, to taste.