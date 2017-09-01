× Men posing as women use dating website to lure, rob victims, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning people about two robbers using a dating website to rob people.

In three incidents, the two pretended to be a woman on the site Meet Me and lured their victims to a location in the Lawndale neighborhood. The robbers then pulled out a handgun and beat and robbed their victims and stole their cars.

The first incident was reported at the 1900 block of South Keeler Avenue on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m.

The second and third incidents happened on the 4200 block of West Cullerton at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police describe the suspects as black males, 15 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 140 to 170 pounds.

In the incidents, police said the offenders took two vehicles: a 2007 blue Chevrolet Aveo, and a 2001 black Hyundai Elantra. Both had Illinois license plates.

Police are asking people to take extra precautions and be extra-cautious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.