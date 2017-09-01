Lunchbreak: Bacon bourbon meatballs

Chef Angelo Pyroulis

concrete cowboy

646 N. Franklin Street

Chicago

(312) 477-9500

www.concretecowboybar.com/

Bacon Bourbon Meatballs

Ingredients:

8 strips of Applewood Smoked Bacon

1 medium shallot

1 lb of 80/20 ground beef

3/4 cup of Italian style bread crumbs

3 Tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley

2 large eggs

1 1⁄2 teaspoon hot chili powder

pinch of salt (to taste)

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 cups BBQ sauce

4 Tablespoons of bourbon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, finely chop raw bacon and shallot. In a mixing bowl, add ground beef, bacon/shallot mixture, bread crumbs, parsley, eggs, chili powder and salt. Stir well. Scoop mixture and hand-roll into meatballs. Apply thin coat of olive oil on sheet pan, place meatballs on sheet pan and place in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove meatballs and set aside. In a saucepan, add BBQ sauce and bourbon. Stir on high heat to boil. Add the meatballs, allow to simmer on medium heat for another 10 minutes until fully cooked. Spoon meatballs into a serving bowl and pour bourbon BBQ sauce over them. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley, and serve