Lake Michigan’s floating water park closes early due to weather damage

WHITING, Ind. — It seems that weather is to blame for the early closure of Whihala Beach’s floating water park on Lake Michigan

The Whoa Zone has officially shut its doors for the season after high waves and winds damaged the park’s attraction.

A statement posted to the park’s Facebook page says: “Due to weather conditions, the WhoaZone will be closed for the remainder of 2017. We are sorry for the inconvenience, however, it was unexpected.”

The park was originally scheduled to close for the 2017 season on Monday, September 4.

A video posted by the NWI Times shows the attraction destroyed and pummeled by waves.

The $300,000 playground is the first of its kind on the Great Lakes.

Whoa Zone is scheduled to reopen in late June 2018, the park said.