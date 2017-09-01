After signing the state's school funding bill into law on Thursday, Governor Rauner joins WGN Morning News to discuss the state's education system, unemployment, pension reform, and increasing property taxes.
Gov. Rauner discusses Illinois education system, pension reform, and property taxes
