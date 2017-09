CHICAGO — If you have a taste for sparkle — how about a glitter tongue?

The viral trend involves dunking your tongue in brightly colored glitter.

You then follow it up with taking a selfie and posting it on Instagram.

Doctors don’t exactly love this trend — saying ingesting too much glitter can cause digestive problems.

you are what you eat 👠don't remember eating a glittery goddess but I was well drunk this weekend so maybe I did 💠#glittertongue #blue #ifiwasgreeniwoulddie #pompomearrings A post shared by Abe Gonzalez (@abesgonzalez) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT