Girl, 12, sexually assaulted in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO – A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while walking around the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

The girl was in the 5000 block of South May around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when a man approached her, struck her and forced her into a gray conversion van. He then sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police said the victim escaped from the vehicle and notified authorities.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid 30s to early 40s with a light complexion weighing 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.