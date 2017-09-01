Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Atlanta

* This series has been dominated by the Cubs in recent years, with the Cubs going 13-4 against the Braves since 2015 while outscoring them 97-45. Only one other non-interleague matchup over that span has seen one team double the scoring of the other (Indians over the Angels 106-48).

* The Braves are having an unusually bad season on the mound for a team that is historically known for its pitching. The team ERA is 4.77, second-worst in any season since they moved to Atlanta in 1966.

* Mike Foltynewicz posted a 3.77 ERA prior to the All-Star break this year, but has a 7.05 ERA since the break.

* John Lackey has notched at least 10 wins and 100 strikeouts in each of his last 14 seasons (excluding the 2012 season that he missed entirely). Only four other pitchers in the divisional era have had a streak that long, and all four are in the Hall of Fame (Maddux, Ryan, Carlton, Sutton).

* After yesterday’s game, Kris Bryant now sits at 90 homers, 301 runs scored and 233 walks for his career, which means he will finish his third major league season averaging at least 30 homers, 100 runs and 75 walks per year. Only one other player in MLB history has averaged those numbers over his first three big league seasons – Ted Williams.