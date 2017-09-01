Comfort dogs leave Illinois, bound for Texas

Not all aid to the Texas flood victims is financial or physical; some of it is very personal and emotional.

Several “comfort dogs” are on their way from Northbrook to Houston.

Lutheran Church Charities began its comfort dog program after Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, and now has about 100 dogs nationwide.

The dogs from Northbrook will be flown to Texas by a volunteer pilot; some will be sent to a shelter for flood victims; others will spend time with emergency responders.

Lutheran Church Charities says the emotional support a comfort dog provides can be a significant part of the healing process.